Senior attacked on 62nd Street; gang robs straphanger on D train

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ELDER ABUSE

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an 80-year-old man on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 62nd Street Jan. 13. Cops said the men were arguing at 6:57 p.m. when the suspect allegedly threatened the victim and punched him in the arm.

BIG HAUL

A crook stole $22,000 worth of property from a car on Third and Bay Ridge avenues at 4 p.m. on Jan. 15.

BAD APPLE

A man stole an iPad and a keyboard from the AT&T store on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street at 2:26 p.m. on Jan. 13.

BAG MAN

A crook stole a 33-year-old woman’s purse in Foodtown on Third Avenue and 91st Street at 3:30 p.m. on Jan 16. Cops said the purse contained credit cards, which the thief later used.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

GANGING UP

Four men robbed a 30-year-old man on the D train near 20th Avenue and 86th Street just after midnight on Jan. 15. Cops said the men asked the victim what gang he was in while one of them pressed a hard object to his side and demanded his property. The crooks took his phone, $100 and a credit card.

MAN ATTACKS WOMAN

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 34-year-old woman in an apartment on Bay Parkway and 63rd Street Jan.11. Cops said the two were arguing at 10 a.m. when the man allegedly threw the woman to the floor, took her phone and keys from her pockets and fled.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A crook stole a 2020 Acura on Avenue U and West Seventh Street Jan. 13. Cops said the 31-year-old owner left the car unlocked and the engine running when he went for coffee at 8 a.m.

UP IN SMOKE

Two men stole more than $2,000 worth of nicotine gum from the Walgreens on 86th and Bay 10th streets at 3:32 p.m. on Jan. 14.