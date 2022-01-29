Sister Ann Martin Kelly, longtime Our Lady of Guadalupe teacher, dies at 90

Sister Ann Martin Kelly, who taught generations of students at Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy, died Jan. 24 at age 90.

Kelly was born on Nov. 17, 1931 and joined the staff of the Bensonhurst school as a first-grade teacher in 1970.

She retired in 1999 but remained with the church until her death. She also served as a sacristan.

In 2021 she celebrated her 70th year as a Sister of St. Dominic of Amityville.

Sister Ann Martin Kelly Photos courtesy of Our Lady of Guadalupe Facebook

“In her over 50 years at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Sister Ann touched the hearts of thousands of parishioners and students,” the church said in a statement. “She made our parish a better and brighter place and she will be dearly missed.”

Carlo Scissura, president and CEO of the New York Building Congress, was one of Kelly’s students and said she was an “amazing educator, spiritual advisor and no-nonsense lady who always gave me the best advice.”

“You were a legend, Sister Ann Martin, and you will look down on thousands of students, parents and community members who you influenced and shaped,” he said.



Joanne Marangelli Saia, the mother of an OLG student, called Kelly “a beautiful soul.”

Sister Ann Martin Kelly with students outside Our Lady of Guadalupe. Photos courtesy of Our Lady of Guadalupe Facebook

“She always gave courage and hope to my son when he needed it most,” she said. “May she rest in eternal sweet peace.”

Viewing services will take place Jan. 29 and 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the OLG chapel, 7201 15th Ave. The funeral service will be held at the church at 10 a.m. on Jan. 31 and will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Kelly will be laid to rest in Queen of the Rosary Mother Cemetery in Amityville.