Fallon celebrates decade as ‘Tonight Show’ host

Comedian, actor, singer, musician and talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who was born on 47th Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues in Bay Ridge (now known as Sunset Park), is celebrating his 10th anniversary at the helm of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.” The program, which airs Monday to Friday at 11:30 p.m., was formerly hosted by Jay Leno.

Jimmy Fallon. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Jimmy and his slightly older sister Gloria lived only a short while in Brooklyn. Their father got a job at the IBM plant in upstate Kingston, so their parents relocated to nearby Saugerties, where the young Fallons attended grammar school and high school. Prior to taking over “The Tonight Show” on Feb. 17, 2014, Jimmy was a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Jimmy Fallon’s home on 47th Street. Eagle Urban Media Photo by Ted General

You might not be aware, but another outstanding Brooklyn native and gifted comedian, writer and producer, Jimmy Kimmel, has been hosting the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show on ABC since January 2003. Kimmel was raised in Mill Basin.

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. Photo courtesy of Facebook

U.S. Air Force veteran Ray Aalbue, chairman of the 157th Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade on May 27, has announced that Brig. Gen. Dean P. Thompson, USAR, commanding general of the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, will serve as grand marshal for the parade and at the memorial service in John Paul Jones Park.

Brig. Gen. Dean P. Thompson. US Army Photo

The parade president is U.S. Army veteran Connie Ranocchia. Other parade officials include Cary Spickler, treasurer; Peter De Angelis, Sr., chairman emeritus; Ted General, public relations director, and Peter De Angelis, Jr., line of march director.

This boroughwide march is the oldest continuous Memorial Day parade in the nation for a large city. It was founded in 1867, when Brooklyn was an independent city and the third largest in the country.

All veterans are cordially invited to participate. You don’t have to be a member of a service organization to march. For veterans who are unable to march, there will be floats available to ride on. However, please call 631-946-6249 to arrange for a ride.