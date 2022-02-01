Snowstorm creates a powdery playground

The first nor’easter of the year left a winter wonderland in its wake.

The blizzard, which began early Friday night and continued into Saturday, covered Brooklyn in nearly a foot of snow.

Ella enjoying the snow. Photo by Jessica L.

Despite travel advisories and freezing temperatures, residents managed to have fun. Kids and adults sledded down the hill in Owl’s Head Park and pets frolicked in the fresh powder.

Zeus took a walk through the snow in Bay Ridge. Photo courtesy of Lisa Wolf

The Dept. of Sanitation put liquid salt on the streets before the storm began and had 700 salt spreaders and 1,800 plows ready to go once two inches of snow had fallen.

“We concentrated efforts today on snow-clearing operations, including widening and re-treating areas that needed attention,” DSNY said Sunday. “That will continue Monday.”

Owl’s Head Park was a popular spot for sledding. Photo courtesy of Julie Babb

Limited trash collection resumed today with delays.

Alternate-side parking was suspended for the weekend and will remain so through Tuesday because of the Lunar New Year.

Kids enjoy sledding after the storm. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta