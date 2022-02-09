Brook-Krasny eyes old seat after switch to GOP

Alec Brook-Krasny – who represented the 46th Assembly District as a Democrat from 2007 until he resigned in 2015 – is now a Republican. And he’s considering a run for his old seat this year against incumbent Democrat Mathylde Frontus.

Frontus announced her re-election campaign earlier this week.

The district was redrawn recently and now includes Bath Beach, Brighton Beach, Coney Island and Dyker Heights.

“I can’t believe everything that’s going on in the Democratic Party, all the calls to ‘defund the police,’ the cancel culture,” Brook-Krasny told the New York Post. “It goes against my character and my nature.

“I think this is just the beginning. I think we will see a trend. I’ve tried for a long time, but I don’t think I can change the Democratic Party from the inside out, so it’s time to work from the outside.”

After he left the Assembly, Brook-Krasny worked for Quality Laboratory Services in Sheepshead Bay. He was indicted for medical fraud and other charges in connection with an alleged Medicare scam in 2017 but was acquitted of all charges.

Last year, he ran in the Democratic primary in the 47th City Council District but lost to Ari Kagan, who won the seat in November.

