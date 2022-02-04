Fontbonne teacher fired for anti-cop tweet

Fontbonne Hall Academy fired a math teacher who sent a “politically charged” tweet the same day the school held a fundraiser in memory of two slain cops.

On Wednesday, students at the Shore Road school donated money so they could “dress down” in blue instead of wearing their regular uniforms. The money was given to the families of NYPD Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera, who were gunned down in Harlem last month. Mora’s funeral also took place Wednesday.

“If anyone was wondering, I am intentionally dressing up today. #Abolition #BLM,” Laura Lynne Duffy tweeted Wednesday morning.

School officials said the tweet – which Duffy wrote on a private account – was politically charged.

“After the administration conducted a thorough investigation, Laura Lynne Duffy is no longer in the employ of Fontbonne Hall, effective Friday, 2/4/22,” the school announced Thursday.