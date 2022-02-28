Gang beats elderly school bus workers in parking lot

Cops are looking for a group of males who attacked two 70-year-old workers in a school bus parking lot on 17th Avenue and 49th Street Feb. 24.

The attackers punched and kicked one of the men and stole phone chargers from the buses at around 6 a.m. They fled on foot.

One of the victims was in stable condition in Maimonides Medical Center.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.