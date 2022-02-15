Lunar New Year parade brightens Bay Parkway

The snow couldn’t stop people from celebrating the Year of the Tiger.

The non-profit Chinese American Social Services Center hosted its annual Lunar New Year parade Feb. 13.

Six-hundred people marched along Bay Parkway from 66th to 78th Street.

The parade included a Lion Dance, a traditional dance and Tai Chi performers.

”It is always wonderful to see traditions and holidays being celebrated by all in our community,” said Assemblymember William Colton.

The Chinese American Social Services Center offers information on education, health care, government programs and benefits, and crime and hazard prevention.