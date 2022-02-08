Norwegian parade will honor essential workers

The Norwegian Constitution Day Parade, a neighborhood tradition since 1952, will be held May 15.

The march was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

The theme is “Honoring our Essential Workers,” according to the 17th of May Parade Committee, which organizes the march.

Eagle Urban Media/file photos

Essential workers will serve as honorary parade chairs, be featured in the committee’s annual journal and be represented on pins and T-shirts.

“We thought it only fitting to celebrate those who have worked and continue to work tirelessly and unselfishly, on behalf of all of us, with little compensation and often with risk to their own health,” the committee said. “They deserve to have a parade in their honor.”

Eagle Urban Media/file photos

The march goes along Third Avenue from 80th Street to Bay Ridge Avenue, then up to Fifth Avenue and over to the reviewing stand in Leif Ericson Park.

For more information about the parade or to buy merchandise, visit 17thofmayparadecommittee-brooklyn.org.