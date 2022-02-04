On the Avenue: It’s ‘snow’ big deal — Winter storm can’t stop shoppers here

While Bay Ridge braced for the potential impact of this past weekend’s snowstorm, shopkeepers and restaurateurs “on the avenue” were preparing to welcome patrons, snow or shine. It turned out that while Saturday’s storm brought high winds and substantial snowfall, by Sunday morning shoppers had returned en masse to Third and Fifth avenues as well as other local commercial strips.

In Shore Road Park, families enjoyed some quality time together sledding before many of them hit the avenue to warm up with coffee or hot chocolate at popular spots like Caffe Cafe, 8401 Third Ave.; Hom Bay Ridge, 8810 Third Ave.; and Paneantico, 9124 Third Ave. Others donned their warmest coats, hats and gloves and set out for a day of shopping at trendy boutiques like The Ridge Kids, 8122 Third Ave.; Towne, 8319 Third Ave.; and Cue, 9108 Third Ave.

Families also flocked to snow-covered Owl’s Head Park to enjoy sleigh rides down the giant hill before dragging their gear along the avenue for lunch at nearby eateries South Brooklyn Foundry, 6909 Third Ave.; and Greenhouse Cafe, 7717 Third Ave.

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Association President Dan Texeira said he was not surprised to see so many residents braving the elements to enjoy a day “on the avenue.”

“Whether rain, sleet, snow or sunshine, Third Avenue is always open for business!” he said.

* * *

Speaking of Greenhouse Cafe, Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero was spotted there last week enjoying a business lunch, during which he caught up with proprietor John Keegan, who was pleased to see his establishment grace the cover of the Brooklyn Spectator as part of the newspaper’s Restaurant Week coverage. Greenhouse is offering a prix-fixe menu of delicious appetizers, entrees and desserts for just $39 as part of the citywide promotion, which runs through Feb 13.

Other nearby restaurants participating this year include Tanoreen, 7523 Third Ave.; and Hunter’s Steak & Ale House, 9404 Fourth Ave.

Greenhouse Cafe proprietor John Keegan (left) visits with Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero during his lunch to show off the Brooklyn Spectator’s front page coverage of his eatery. Photo courtesy of Merchants of Third Avenue

Cafiero praised the Home Reporter and Brooklyn Spectator for their combined coverage of this annual dining promotion, which is designed to give restaurants across the city a much-needed boost.

“Despite the continued challenges brought about by the pandemic, which have severely limited so many of our great restaurants in Bay Ridge and throughout the city, it’s good to see local favorites like Greenhouse, Tanoreen and Hunter’s participating in the Restaurant Week promotion,” Cafiero said. “I would encourage anyone who enjoys dining out to continue to do so — safely, of course — so that restaurants receive the support they need to survive and, ultimately, thrive here once again.”

* * *

Attention job seekers: Opportunity awaits on Fifth Avenue!

Members of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID were excited to announce that the BID’s website now features an interactive job listings page designed to help Bay Ridge residents find employment “on the avenue.” More than one dozen listings have already gone live, with more to come, according to BID Executive Director Amanda Zenteno.

“Oh, yes, we’re definitely going to keep that going,” she said. “We’re hoping to help match a lot of good candidates with good jobs right here in Bay Ridge because we know that so many people are looking on both sides.”

To list an opportunity at your place of business or to check out the latest listings, visit www.bayridgebid.com/jobs.

Zenteno was also pleased to announce that the Fifth Avenue Festival will make its long-awaited return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Set for Sunday, June 5, this year’s festival is likely to feature lots of new vendors and activities designed to draw families to the avenue for an unforgettable day.

The Fifth Avenue Festival always features plenty of rides and games for kids. Eagle Urban Media file photo

“We’re working on incorporating new activities and also some new vendors, including locals who have started their own businesses during this time,” Zenteno said. “We’re also looking forward to working with local artists and craftsmen, getting them involved and part of the festival. We encourage anyone who is looking to participate to reach out to us directly.”

Interested vendors and artists should contact the BID at (718) 238-8181 or via email at info@bayridgebid.com.