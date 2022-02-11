Police Beat: Knives come out all over southern Brooklyn

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

POINTED THREAT

A thief threatened a 33-year-old man with a knife in an apartment building on Fourth Avenue and 85th Street Feb. 3. Cops said the victim tried to stop the crook from opening packages.

SHARP WORDS

Cops arrested a 23-year-old woman who allegedly used a knife to menace a 49-year-old woman during an argument on Bay Ridge and 14th avenues Feb. 6.

GOING BATTY

A 41-year-old man threatened a 32-year-old woman with a baseball bat on Fifth Avenue and 86th Street at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.

CLEAN GETAWAY

Two men stole $3,800 from an ATM machine in Laundry King on Fourth and Marine avenues Feb. 4. The men broke the lock on the back door at 8:14 a.m., cops said.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

DIRTY POOL

Cops arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly attacked a 48-year-old man in a pool hall on Avenue P and McDonald Avenue Feb. 6. The men were arguing at 1 a.m. when the suspect hit the victim in the head with a pool cue and the heel of a closed knife, cops said.

CAT BURGLAR

A woman stole $168 worth of cat food and threatened a worker in a pet store on Stillwell Avenue and 86th Street Jan. 31. Cops said the woman waved a knife when the worker tried to stop her from leaving.

UP IN SMOKE

Crooks stole cigarettes and $1,000 from a deli on Bath Avenue and Bay 14th Street Feb. 4. They broke the glass door at 11:30 p.m.

ORDER TO GO

A man stole $2,500 and electronics from Istanbul Restaurant on Bay Parkway and 86th Street Feb. 4. Cops said he broke in at 1:45 a.m., took the cash from the register and put it in a trash bag.