Slainte! St. Patrick’s Day parades are back

Erin go Bragh! With COVID-19 cases in New York declining after two years of pandemic restrictions, the good news is that the two popular Brooklyn St. Patrick’s parades are coming back. Brooklyn’s 45th annual parade will take place Sunday, March 20 in Park Slope and Bay Ridge’s 27th annual parade will be held Sunday, March 27. And, of course, the big kahuna, the 261st annual New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, takes place March 17.

Happy times at a previous Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Parade. Eagle Urban Media file photos

James T. Callahan, president of the International Union of Operating Engineers, has been tapped as the grand marshal for the Big Apple’s parade up Fifth Avenue. Grand Marshal Linda Gallagher-Lomanto will lead the marchers along upper Third Avenue in Bay Ridge. The Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade, with Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Martin Maher as grand marshal, will proceed along Seventh Avenue and then swing back along Prospect Park West.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Installation Reception honoring Grand Marshal James T. Callahan and his aides will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Antun’s catering hall, 96-43 Springfield Blvd., Queens Village. For reservations, call 914-833-8363 or email: GMevents@NYCstpatricksparade.org. A table of 10 costs $1,000 and individual tickets are $100. Reception chairs are Hilary Beine and Katie Barrett.

Staff members of the Army Garrison at Fort Hamilton recently stopped by the 68th Precinct station house to deliver cards and notes for police officers that were drawn and written by the children from the fort’s Child and Youth Center. The cheerful carriers included Capt. Scott Norman, chaplain; Base Police Chief Robert Baker; Public Affairs Officer Amanda Hay-Caroffino; and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Trevor Loew.