Teacher’s tweet before fundraiser for slain cops sparks probe

Fontbonne Hall Academy is investigating a math teacher who sent a “politically charged” tweet the same day the school held a fundraiser in memory of two murdered police officers.

On Wednesday, students at the Shore Road school donated money so they could “dress down” in blue instead of wearing their regular uniforms. The money was given to the families of NYPD Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera, who were gunned down in Harlem last month. Mora’s funeral also took place Wednesday.

“If anyone was wondering, I am intentionally dressing up today. #Abolition #BLM,” Laura Lynne Duffy tweeted Wednesday morning.

School officials said the tweet – which Duffy wrote on a private account – was politically charged.

“Fontbonne Hall does not endorse the personal comments of this faculty member and we will continue to advance the mission of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of all-inclusive love, unity and reconciliation within the earth community,” the school said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers and we remain proud of our students for the compassion they showed today.”