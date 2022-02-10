Teen stabbed inside 20th Avenue station

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed by a male attacker inside the train station on 20th Avenue and 63rd Street Feb. 8.

The two were fighting at 12:55 p.m. when the attacker stabbed the boy in the abdomen, back and leg, cops said.

The victim is in serious but stable condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.