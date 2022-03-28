Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade makes triumphant return!

It was worth the wait!

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade made its triumphant return to Third Avenue on Sunday, March 27. Hundreds of parade participants from local schools, civic and business organizations, Irish cultural groups and talented marching bands filled the avenue with green and gold as part of this grand Bay Ridge tradition.

Kids turned out for the parade festivities.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta







Marchers made their way along Third Avenue from Marine Avenue all the way to 67th Street. The reviewing grandstand was set up outside Greenhouse Café at 7717 Third Ave. and drew a large crowd of revelers who enjoyed hearing and seeing each band in the line of march up close. Young dancers from the Donny Golden School of Irish Dance, Buckley School of Irish Dance and the O’Malley Irish Dance Academy put on spirited performances at the grandstand as well and drew loud ovations.

Parade Committee President Denise Frederick was thrilled to see so many people brave the brisk temperatures and show support for the parade.

“It went very well,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without our sponsors and the people who come out to support the parade year after year. And we’re so glad to be back!”

In March 2020, shortly after the committee had held its annual dinner-dance in honor of that year’s parade grand marshal and deputy marshals, the pandemic forced the cancellation of not only the parade, but all major events citywide. The threat of COVID-19 lingered into last year’s plans and forced yet another cancellation of the beloved Bay Ridge tradition. Undaunted, the committee carried on with plans for the parade’s eventual return.

When they were finally given the green light for 2022, committee members felt it was only right to maintain the 2020 slate of honorees in its entirety and allow them to enjoy the festivities initially planned two years ago.

“We felt they should have their day on the avenue,” Frederick said.

That slate included Grand Marshal Linda Gallagher-Lomanto and Deputy Marshals Christopher Cody, John Ward, Billy Murphy, Krissy Woods-Hansen, Eileen Tynion, Meaghan McGoldrick, Steve McEvoy, Judy Conway, Tracy McDonagh-Joerss and Eric DiRamio.

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association President Dan Texeira said he was pleased that Third Avenue was able to play host to the parade and welcome so many guests for the day.

“We’re so glad that we were able to welcome back the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and that so many people were able to experience all that Third Avenue has to offer on this special day, from dining and socializing to boutique shopping,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to host special events and traditions like this throughout the year.”

