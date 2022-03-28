Bonnies heat up in pre-season games 

With opening day just a week away, Fontbonne’s varsity softball team is playing out-of-league competition to tune up for its first game against rival St. Edmund Prep. Last weekend, the Bonnies visited the Tottenville Pirates, one of the top softball teams in the PSAL.

In this Friday evening contest, the Bonnies virtually put the game away in the top of the second inning when they scored eight runs while they held the Pirates to just one run in the bottom of the inning for the eventual 8-1 win. First-year varsity pitcher Ashley Konner was particularly instrumental for the win as the junior struck out 10 batters while giving up one run on three hits and three walks over seven innings. At the plate, Allie Hinz and Nicole Petrillo matched each other’s hitting stats, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs apiece.

After the Tottenville win, the Bonnies traveled to Long Island to play Kellenberg, one of Nassau County’s top Catholic school teams. In a very close contest, the Firebirds made a late three-run comeback to beat the Bonnies 3-2. However, the second game of the day’s doubleheader for Fontbonne proved to be memorable as the Bonnies won their first-ever game against the powerhouse Firebirds by the score of 10-7.