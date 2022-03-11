Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade steps off on March 20

Irish eyes are sure to be smiling once again as the Brooklyn Irish American Parade Committee holds its 45th annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which kicks off Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m. It was originally for March 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Marty Maher is the 2022 grand marshal. His aides are Sean Bellew, Raymond Conlon, Adam Keaney, Maureen Foley, Rita Carron, Denis McCaffrey, Erin O’Donnell, and Susan Walsh. Parade co-chairs are Mary Hogan and Michelle Brennan-Conlon.

Grand Marshal Marty Maher Photo courtesy of Facebook

Each year prior to the start of the parade, there is a brief ceremony in remembrance of the heroes and victims of 9/11-WTC.

This parade always reminds me of the green bagels that former Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz and an aide distributed at the starting point for this parade.

* * *

As reported in the New York Post, the Russian-backed fast warehouse-type delivery service known as BUYK, which has a major Bay Ridge outlet on the storefront level of the new five-story building at 8908 Fifth Ave., is in financial trouble. The firm, which has large operations in New York and Chicago, has reportedly furloughed 98 percent of its employees and may have to file for bankruptcy due to sanctions placed on Russian banks as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.