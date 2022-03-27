Celebrate St. Patrick on Third Avenue this Sunday

The swirl of bagpipe bands and the lilting music from the Emerald Isle return to Bay Ridge March 27 in celebration of the 27th annual St. Patrick’s Parade.

Grand Marshal Linda Gallagher-Lomanto, the former president of the Parade Committee, will lead the festive marchers, floats and performing groups with a kickoff from Marine Avenue and Third Avenue at 1 p.m.

Grand Marshal Linda Gallagher-Lomanto. Photos courtesy of Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

Romeo Petric is the Honorary Irishman of the Year. And be sure to look for the parade’s official mascot, Seamus Labradoodle from Paws Truly.

Honorary Irishman of the Year Romeo Petric. Photos courtesy of Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

We had the opportunity to cover the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade as well as the Brooklyn St. Patrick’s march, which was sponsored by the Brooklyn Irish-American Parade Committee. Among the marchers in the Brooklyn parade were City Comptroller Brad Lander, Assemblymember Robert Carroll, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and former U.S. Rep. Max Rose.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, center, and Mayor Eric Adams, right, during the Manhattan parade. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General

City councilmembers, including Justin Brannan and Ari Kagan, march in the Manhattan parade. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General

New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade included an FDNY American flag tribute to the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General

Brooklyn parade Grand Marshal Marty Maher, left, at the war memorial outside Prospect Park. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General

* * *

Glad to see Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand add their support behind the initial efforts of U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella and area veterans to rally against the federal government’s proposal to close VA hospitals in Brooklyn and elsewhere.