Five people were hurt by a fire in a two-story home on 73rd Street near Fourth Avenue March 18.

FDNY said 12 units and 60 firefighters fought the blaze, which started at 8:30 a.m. and was under control by 9 a.m.

Three residents and two firefighters were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters found a dead pet on the first floor.

Image via Citizen App