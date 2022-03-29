Greeks celebrate freedom with Ridge Blvd. parade

Bay Ridge celebrated the 201st anniversary of Greek independence with a parade March 25.

After the Divine Liturgy at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, the march stepped off from Dimitrios & Georgia Kaloidis Parochial School, 8502 Ridge Blvd.

Marchers included the Kaloidis Association of Parents and Teachers and the Ladies Philoptochos of Holy Cross.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“The parade was a way for the Greek community in Bay Ridge to show their pride for Greek independence and love for the Virgin Mary and the Orthodox religion,” the church said in a statement. “We had an amazing day sharing our heritage with everyone in Bay Ridge.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Assemblymember Michael Tannousis, the son of Cypriot refugees, said it was an honor to take part in the festivities.

“The Holy Cross community has contributed enormously to our city and borough,” Tannousis said. “They embody the true meaning of Hellenism and are a prime example of what it means to live the American dream.”