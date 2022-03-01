Man sexually assaults woman on 44th Street

A man sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman in a Sunset Park apartment building Feb. 26.

Cops said the man followed the woman from the 45th Street R train station to her home on 44th Street just before 6 a.m. He grabbed her, made sexual comments, punched her several times and masturbated. He fled west on Third Avenue.

The victim was in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.