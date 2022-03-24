Man stabbed in Bay Ridge train station; Kid beats elderly woman in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

STABBED IN NECK

Two men attacked a 39-year-old man in the Bay Ridge Avenue train station at 2 p.m. on March 18. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn with a half-inch stab wound in his neck.

NASTY NEIGHBOR

A man hit his 64-year-old neighbor on the head with a circular saw blade on Eighth Avenue and 68th Street at 3:15 p.m. on March 19. The men were arguing about repairs to their shared driveway.

MOVING MEN

Two thieves stole a moped on 14th Avenue and 84th Steet at 10:50 p.m. on March 20. Cops said the thieves dragged it into a van and drove away.

HOT WHEELS

A crook stole a car on Eighth Avenue and 67th Street at 5 p.m. on March 19.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

VIOLENT STREAK

Cops arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly beat and robbed a 74-year-old woman on 17th Avenue and 78th Street at 2 p.m. on March 16. The teen pushed the woman to the ground and kicked and punched her when she refused to give him money, cops said.

STEAKOUT

Cops nabbed a 36-year-old man who allegedly stole steak from Key Food on New Utrecht Avenue and 70th Street at 7 p.m. on March 14. They said he also punched a worker in the mouth.

CASH AND CARRY

Three men broke into Checks Cashed on 25th Avenue and 84th Street and stole an ATM machine at 3:25 p.m. on March 18. They got away with $2,640.