Singles club marks 33rd anniversary

Members of Catholic Adults of Brooklyn celebrated the club’s 33rd anniversary with a dance Feb. 26 at Buckley’s Restaurant, 2926 Ave. S.

“It’s a way of us coming together every year on our anniversary, especially because of the isolation people experienced during COVD,” said Mary Ann DeLuca, one of the club’s leaders.

The group meets once a month at either St. Bernard or Our Lady of Grace Church. Club members enjoy overnight and day trips, an annual retreat and picnic, weekly volleyball games, bowling leagues and quarterly dances. They also sing Christmas carols to seniors.

“We meet in fun, fellowship and faith,” DeLuca said.