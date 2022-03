A woman jumped to her death from the Verrazzano Bridge March 29, according to the Staten Island Advance.

Cops said she left her car at around noon and climbed a barricade on the Brooklyn-bound lower level.

Camera footage confirmed that she jumped, the Advance said.

Police didn’t reveal the woman’s identity but she is believed to be in her 20s.

Last March the MTA board voted to build barriers on the bridge to protect it from the weather, increase safety and discourage jumpers.