Baby dropped from balcony on 51st Street

A six-month-old boy was critically injured after his mother allegedly dropped him from a second-floor balcony on 19th Avenue and 51st Street April 28.

Cops said the boy’s father woke up at 4:50 a.m. when the woman began screaming that she dropped the baby.

Hatzola EMS rushed the boy to Maimonides Medical Center, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Both parents were questioned and the mother was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation, according to ABC 7.