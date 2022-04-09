Fifth Avenue fashion store closes

The Pretty Girl fashion outlet on Fifth Avenue and 48th Street has closed.

The store opened in 2020, taking over the site of longtime children’s clothing store Happy Days, which closed in 2019.

The small chain also has stores in Flatbush.

David Estrada, executive director of the Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID, said shoppers were sad to see another clothing store go out of business.

“We applauded when they opened during the pandemic,” Estrada said. “I do hope we can find another tenant soon.”

Estrada said residents would like to see a gym, pet store, multi-vendor market or another clothing retailer open at the site.