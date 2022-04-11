Fort Hamilton’s new top honcho is a homegrown hero

The U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Hamilton held its change of assumption of responsibility ceremony in the Community Club April 8. Bay Ridge native Eva M. Commons was installed as the new command sergeant major. The CSM is the top noncommissioned officer of the garrison command.

The event included a music prelude by the 82nd Airborne Band Brass Quintet, the arrival of the official party of dignitaries and guests, the invocation by Chaplain Capt. Scott Norman, the playing of the national anthem and the transfer of the garrison flag. Col. Craig Martin, the garrison commander, and CSM Commons spoke to the crowd. Out in the bay, a New York City fireboat saluted the occasion with a water spray.

Col. Craig Martin presents the garrison command flag to new CSM Eva Commons.

After the program, there was a reception for Commons in the club’s Washington Room.

Commons grew up on Fifth Avenue and 67th Street. She attended P.S. 170, McKinley J.H.S. and Brooklyn Tech. She then moved to Keyport, N.J.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis congratulates CSM Commons.

After graduating from high school in 1996, she enlisted in the Army as a human resources specialist. She attended basic combat training at Fort Jackson, S.C. She also did a short tour with the New York City Recruiting Battalion, which is based at Fort Hamilton. Her last billet was as command sergeant major at the Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Col. Martin speaks to the crowd.

Commons served in Iraq and Afghanistan for combat operations. Among her many awards and decorations are the Bronze Star Medal, Combat Action Badge and Master Parachutist Badge.

The crowd sings the U.S. Army Song.