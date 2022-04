A 48-year-old man was attacked and robbed in the 86th Street R station March 9.

Cops said the victim was buying a MetroCard at around 6 p.m. when a man punched and kicked him from behind and took his property.

The 68th Precinct said there’s a reward of up to $3,500 for anyone with information about the crime. Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips.