Opening day’s a big hit on Shore Road

Play ball!

The 68th Precinct Youth Council baseball league celebrated opening day April 9 with a parade along Shore Road to the 83rd Street ballfields.

Brooklyn Cyclones personality King Henry threw out the first pitch and the Clann Eireann Pipe Band performed.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Councilmember Justin Brannan and 68th Precinct officers were on hand to wish the kids luck.

King Henry made sure opening day was a royally good time. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Bay Ridge little league opening day is my favorite holiday of the year,” said Tommy Henderson, the council’s president and baseball commissioner. “Now we can all sit back and watch our kids tear up the basepaths.”

Henderson said league registration numbers are high.

“It is awesome to see so many new faces learning and playing my favorite sport,” he said. “One day, we will all be bragging about how we saw some major leaguers play in their first T-ball game.”