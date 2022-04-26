Restaurant hosts Norwegian parade fundraiser

The Norwegian-American May 17th Parade Committee held its annual fundraiser at the Salty Dog April 24.

The event included door prizes, 50/50 raffles, food and a performance by Swedish Meatballs with Ellen Lindstrom.

Arlene Rutuelo, second from right, with fundraiser guests. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Arlene Rutuelo, chair of the parade committee, thanked the restaurant for helping the committee raise funds for the parade.

“I am happy to report that we raised more money this year than in previous years,” Rutuelo said. “Spectators from all around the Tri-State area and around the USA and Norway return to Bay Ridge to celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day. We are glad to help our local businesses and restaurants to flourish.”

Bob Carlson and Arlene Rutuelo. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The parade, a tradition since 1952, will take place May 15. It goes along Third Avenue from 80th Street to Bay Ridge Avenue, then up to Fifth Avenue and over to the reviewing stand in Leif Ericson Park.

Ellen Lindstrom, Arlene Rutuelo and John Quaglione with a guest. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta