Reynoso’s dad swears him in as borough president

Antonio Reynoso, who started his job as Brooklyn’s 20th borough president on Jan. 1, finally held an inaugural ceremony April 24. The event was delayed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Breaking with long-standing tradition, the former city councilmember had the ceremony outdoors. While his wife Iliana looked on, he placed his hand on a book containing the New York City Charter that was held by his father Merced.

Broadway star Donna Vivino sang the national anthem.

The festivities took place on a stage that was built in front of the grand stairway that leads up to Borough Hall. U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez introduced Reynoso, who made a dramatic entrance by walking down the massive steps with his wife and two small children while a fanfare played. It was a nice touch!

The event also highlighted new Deputy Borough President Denise Richardson, another former councilmember.

Guests included Attorney General Tish James, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Adriano Espaillat, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, City Comptroller Brad Lander, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez, Manhattan B.P. Mark Levine, Queens B.P. Donovan Richards, Councilmember Ari Kagan, former Brooklyn B.P. Marty Markowitz and former Deputy B.P. Diana Reyna.

Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General



More than 32,000 cyclists will take part in this Sunday’s 40-mile TD Five Boro Bike Tour. The pedal pushers will pass through Bay Ridge on the Gowanus Expressway as they approach the lower level of the Verrazzano Bridge on their way to Staten Island for the final leg of the journey. Application fees for the tour ranged from $112 for adults and youths to $350 for premium registrations.