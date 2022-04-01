Roller coaster rides will raise money for Ukraine kids

You can ride Coney Island’s newest roller coaster and join a humanitarian effort at the same time.

For a suggested donation of $5, visitors can ride the Phoenix at Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park on April 2, a week before the park opens on April 10.

Proceeds will go to the UNICEF Save the Children of Ukraine Fund.

“This charity means a lot to my family,” said park owner D.J. Vourderis. “My grandmother was left homeless and hungry in Greece when the Nazis tore through Europe and it was only through international aid that she survived. Help provide aid to the most vulnerable and the most innocent.”