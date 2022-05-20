Cops arrest Fort Hamilton student after bomb scares

Police on Thursday arrested a Fort Hamilton H.S. student who is suspected of taking part in the series of bomb threats the school received this week.

Dan Awadh, 18, was charged with making terroristic threats and criminal terrorism: false report.

The school was threatened each morning from May 16-18. Students and staff were evacuated the first two days while the NYPD’s Emergency Service and K9 units swept the building. No bombs were found.

On day three, ESU was already at the scene when the call came. Students and staff remained in the school while the cops conducted their search. Again no devices were found.

Metal detectors were placed in the school and the FBI was brought in to help the investigation.

It’s unclear if Awadh is charged with making all the threats.According to the New York Post, he allegedly called the school on May 17 and said, “I got two bombs.”