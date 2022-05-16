Fort Hamilton H.S. evacuated after fake bomb threat

An unknown person phoned in a bomb threat to Fort Hamilton H.S. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Fort Hamilton H.S. was evacuated today after an unknown person phoned in a bomb threat at around 10:30 a.m.

NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit swept the building and declared it safe at around 12:30 p.m., and students returned to class.

