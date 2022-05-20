Frosh duo leads Fontbonne JV 

Besides being the two freshman pitchers on Fontbonne JV softball team, Rebecca DiLeo and Emma Bolino are also two of the team’s top hitters. In addition to leading the team on the mound, both girls played key hitting roles in two recent games with rival Xaverian.

At the Joan Walsh Memorial Tournament in Staten Island, the Bonnies came back to win in the last inning thanks to the hitting of both their pitchers. With Xaverian carrying a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning, Gabby Tolve and Sofia Sterlacci hit back-to-back singles to start off a rally. DiLeo then hit a triple to right to tie the game at 4-4. Bolino followed with a fly ball sacrifice out to second base that scored DiLeo from third for the 5-4 win.

At the next meeting in Dyker Park, Makayla Randolph put Xaverian ahead 2-0 in the second with a long homer to left. Kaitlin Carbone scored in the top of the third to give the Clippers a 3-0 lead. After Sterlacci and DiLeo singled in the bottom half, Bolino matched homered to left to tie the game at 3-3.

In the fifth, Xaverian’s Chelsea Arquista hit a solo home run to make it 4-3. Xaverian added another run and won 5-3.