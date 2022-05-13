Konner provides Bonnies with K’s and clout

Last week the Fontbonne varsity softball team played two non-league games against Fort Hamilton and Poly Prep, with Ashley Konner a key player in each game.

Konner pitched a complete game shutout against Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn’s first place PSAL team. Over seven innings, she struck out 11 Tigers, while giving up just one hit and one walk. She also went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double in Fontbonne’s 5-0 win.

Against the Poly Prep Blue Devils, the top seed in the Ivy Prep League, Konner played the outfield while pitcher Nicole Petrillo struck out nine and went 2-for-3 with two singles. Gianna Denis scored to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 first-inning lead. In the second, Konner blasted a triple to center but was left stranded at third base. Fontbonne’s big inning came in the fourth when Haily Ballard and Petrillo hit back-to-back singles to set the table for Konner, who hit a towering three-run homer to left to give the Bonnies a 3-1 lead.

In the sixth, Ella Carter, Poly’s top hitter, hit a long triple to left field, but just like Konner she was stranded at third when Petrillo struck out the last batter to end the inning.

In the seventh and final inning, the Blue Devils made an aggressive comeback to tie the game. On a catcher’s overthrow to third base, Poly scored to make it 3-2. Down by one run with two outs, Denis singled to right to drive in Hannah Rothenberg from second. Emma Capozucca made an accurate relay throw from first to catcher Izzy Chan, but Rothenberg dislodged the ball from Chan’s glove to tie the score.

Both coaches agreed to end the game at 3-3 since it didn’t affect their league standings.