On the Avenue: Norway invades Bay Ridge, but in a good way!

Bay Ridge was “invaded” by Norway this past weekend, but no one seemed to mind!

The Annual 17th of May Norwegian Day Parade stepped off without a hitch on Sunday, May 15, as hundreds of marchers made their way along Third Avenue to Bay Ridge Avenue, then up to Fifth Avenue and into Leif Ericson Park, where the reviewing stand was located.

Hundreds of supporters gathered “on the avenue” to cheer them on, waving Norwegian and American flags from the sidelines. It was a beautiful afternoon in Bay Ridge, one for which Parade Chair Arlene Rutuelo was grateful.

Parade Committee Chair Arlene Rutuelo (left) marches in the 17th of May Norwegian Constitution Day Parade in Bay Ridge.

“The Bay Ridge community never fails to welcome us,” she said. “Special thanks to the NYPD for coordinating our route and helping us keep this 68-year-old parade alive.”

