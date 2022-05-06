Salty Dog hosts benefit for Memorial Day Parade

A phenomenal crowd showed up at the Salty Dog on May 1 to enjoy the 10th annual benefit concert for Brooklyn’s Memorial Day Parade. Performers took turns on the small stage in the back of the restaurant on Third Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway.

John Cadotte and his Sha-Doobie Rolling Stones Tribute Band led things off. Cadotte does an awesome Mick Jagger imitation.

Rock Farm, Canny Brothers, CatNip, Head and South and the Whippoorwill Band also played. The Whippoorwill Band features state Supreme Court Justice Matt D’Emic, Paul Cassone and John Lepore, who first met and played together in high school.

Brooklyn Disco Queen Carol Douglas (“Doctor’s Orders,” 1974) was the special guest artist.

Cathy Santopietro put together the musical program and Cary Spickler provided the sound system.

Several years ago, when the parade faced a dire financial crisis, well-known Bay Ridge music man Frankie Marra came up with the idea of a fundraising concert at the Salty Dog.

The Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade is one of the oldest in the U.S. This year’s march – the 155th – takes place May 30 and is sponsored by the United Military Veterans of Kings County.

Parade officials include Chairman Ray Aalbue, Chairman Emeritus Peter DeAngelis, President Connie Ranocchia, Vice President-Treasurer Cary Stickler, Public Relations Director Ted General and Line-up Coordinator Peter DeAngelis, Jr.

The Whippoorwill Band. Rock Farm Connie Ranocchia, Ray Aalbue, George Kabbez and Marty Golden. Parade supporters outside the Salty Dog. Disco Queen Carol Douglas. Justice Matt D’Emic with the Whippoorwill Band. Councilmember Justin Brannan and State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. Ray Aalbue, Karim Elsammak, Colleen Golden and Marty Golden. Eagle Urban Media photo by Ted General



* * *

Fort Hamilton H.S.’s drama and music department will present the Broadway version of “The Addams Family” on May 11 at 4:30 p.m., May 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and May 14 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10.