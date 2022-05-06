School brass get slimed for a good cause

Kids at P.S./I.S. 104 took a “slime out” last week.

The students had a read-a-thon to raise money for an outdoor STEAM center at the 92nd Street school. And they had some serious incentive, too: The grand prize was getting to pour slime on Principal Suzanne Gordon and District 20 Superintendent Dr. David Pretto.

Gordon and Pretto agreed to get slimed if the read-a-thon raised $25,000. The kids raised $23,150 themselves and a community grant from Walmart upped the total to $25,150.

The top three earning classes attended the April 29 sliming ceremony, along with school staff and PTA members.

“The slime time event was the most memorable and amazing way to not only bring our read-a-thon to an end, but to also celebrate with our students after working hard and persevering through two very usual and difficult school years,” Gordon said. “Getting slimed was quite sticky, but the joy and excitement on the faces of our students made it worthwhile.”

Photo courtesy of P.S./I.S. 104