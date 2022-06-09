Bensonhurst man indicted for allegedly murdering girlfriend

From brooklyneagle.com

A Bensonhurst man was arraigned on Thursday, June 2 for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Dylan Diaz (26) is facing charges of second-degree murder for killing Damaris Maravilla (18) while the couple’s five-month-old son was sleeping in a crib nearby.

On May 5, 2022, the couple had allegedly begun an argument over the care of their son the night before. The next morning – as their son slept in a crib nearby – Diaz wrapped his arm around Maravilla’s neck, strangling her until she was unconscious. Diaz then violently sexually assaulted Maravilla while unconscious before breaking her neck and killing her.

According to the investigation, Diaz then left the address in Bensonhurst and went to a store. He eventually returned and called a relative who works for the NYPD. Around 10 a.m., officers from the 62nd Precinct responded and found Maravilla’s body. Diaz was then taken to the precinct where he allegedly admitted to killing Maravilla. The couple had been in a relationship for two years.

“This was a depraved and despicable act that left an innocent young woman dead, an infant boy to

grow up without his mother, and an entire family traumatized with grief,” said District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “We will now seek to bring this defendant to justice for his alleged actions.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kori Medow, 1st Deputy Chief of the District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Hannah Laufer, also of the Domestic Violence Bureau, under the supervision of Assistant District Attorney and Bureau Chief Michelle Kaminsky.