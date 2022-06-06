Corner named for St. Ephrem’s Church

There’s a new street sign at the intersection of Bay Ridge and Fort Hamilton parkways and it’s in honor of St. Ephrem’s Catholic Church.

The sign went up during a ceremony May 22 and parishioners are pointing with pride at “St. Ephrem’s Way.”

The event commemorated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the church in 1921. COVID-19 restrictions delayed the ceremony.

City Councilmember Justin Brannan was the emcee. Other key participants were St. Ephrem’s pastor, Father Robert Adamo; longtime parishioner, well-known attorney, church historian and civic leader Andrew Sichenze, and Assemblymember Peter Abbate. Father Adamo blessed the sign and sprinkled it with holy water.

In a follow-up statement to his congregation in the church’s weekly bulletin, Adamo said, “As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, thank you to all who were part of the historical event at St. Ephrem, the ceremony naming St. Ephrem’s Way! It will tell our story for generations to come. Each time we gaze on this sign and look towards Heaven, let us recall the words of St. Ephrem, ‘Prayer draws into the soul the Holy Spirit, and raises us to Heaven.’”