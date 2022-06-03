Crashes mar holiday weekend

A series of accidents cast some gloom in Bay Ridge during the Memorial Day weekend.

A car hit two scooter riders on Senator Street and Fifth Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on May 27. The driver said he was at a stop sign and was making a left turn onto Fifth Avenue when the scooter drove around a double-parked vehicle. The scooter riders were treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

A 21-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a car on Shore Road and 72nd Street at 6:40 p.m. on May 29. The man was in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

A car hit a pedestrian on Fifth Avenue and 86th Street at 1:40 p.m. on May 30. Cops said the driver was going north on Fifth Avenue and hit the victim while making a right turn. The driver told cops the pedestrian was in a blind spot. The victim was treated for minor injuries at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.