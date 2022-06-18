Fort Hamilton holds 197th birthday bash

Col. Craig Martin, commander of the Fort Hamilton Army Garrison, spoke at a reception at the Community Club to mark the post’s 197th birthday June 11.

Martin gave Good Neighbor awards to prominent Fort Hamilton supporters Lynda Thomson, the FDNY’s community outreach coordinator, and Joseph DeMarco, a former Brooklyn Kiwanis Club district lieutenant governor. Deputy to the Garrison Commander Charles Walker and Command Sgt. Maj. Eva Commons, a former Bay Ridge resident, also took part in the ceremonies.

Joseph DeMarco and Lynda Thomson receive Good Neighbor awards.

Fort Hamilton is located on the southern tip of Bay Ridge and was established on June 11, 1825, when the cornerstone was set by French designer Simon Bernard, who also handled the construction of the fort from 1825-1831. Records reveal it was the first granite fort built in New York Harbor. It’s also the fourth oldest military installation in the U.S.

* * *

The Brooklyn Cathedral Club held its annual meeting and installation of officers and board of governors at Gargiulo’s Italian Restaurant, 2911 West 15th St. in Coney Island. The guest speaker was Rev. Kevin Abels, the new spiritual leader of the group and the pastor of Our Lady of Angels parish in Bay Ridge.

State Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice swore in the new officers: Brian Baslin, vice president; William Neri, recording secretary, and Richard Re, treasurer. New president Antonio Biondi was inducted in absentia. The club also gave college scholarships to three Catholic high school seniors.

The Cathedral Club was founded in 1900 and is the premier Catholic lay organization for the Brooklyn Diocese.