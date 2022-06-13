Fox enters Senate race as Elsammak bows out

Former City Council candidate Brian Fox is running for state Senate as a Republican/Conservative in the newly created District 26.

Republican Karim Elsammak, who declared his candidacy in March, has dropped out of the race.

Second-term Democratic incumbent Andrew Gounardes is running for re-election in the new district.

The district includes Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, parts of Sunset Park, Park Slope, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Boerum Hill, Red Hook, Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn Heights, Vinegar Hill and DUMBO.

Fox, who lost a close race last year against Democratic incumbent Justin Brannan in the 43rd Council District, said in March that he would run for that seat again in 2023. He also considered a run this year against incumbent Democrat Mathylde Frontus in the 46th Assembly District.

“My recent City Council run was bittersweet for me as we achieved what nobody thought was possible and made tremendous strides to turn our district around, despite a narrow loss,” he said. “As I have had time to reflect over the last few months, I realized something. My job, our job was not over.”

Elsammak, an international airline pilot, did not rule out a future run for office.

“During our campaign we have reached thousands of people, educated residents and registered many new voters,” he said. “Next time around we will do that and much more.”