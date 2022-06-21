John Abi-Habib to be honored by Bay Ridge Center for career of service to community

For decades, John Abi-Habib has contributed significantly to Bay Ridge civic affairs, and on Saturday, June 25, he is going to be recognized for his work in the neighborhood.

The Bay Ridge Center, which provides services and programs for older adults in the neighborhood, will be hosting its annual Summer Celebration of Giving event at the Lutheran Elementary School backyard, 440 Ovington Ave., and will be honoring Abi-Habib for his career of service.

Abi-Habib is New Jersey’s honorary consul of Lebanon and the owner of MSI Net Inc., a software, communications and networking company, in Bay Ridge. He also has held many other distinguished positions within the neighborhood.

He has been a Board of Trustees member at the Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union, ambassador for the Guild for Exceptional Children, board member and secretary for the Fifth Avenue Board of Trade in Bay Ridge, co-founder of the Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, and board member and co-founder of the 86th BID in Bay Ridge.

He has dedicated the last 25 years to encouraging groups in the community to become more involved in civic, community and political affairs and events.

John Abi-Habib receiving a plaque during an appearance on Lebanese MTV Soufaraa Al Arez program honoring his achievements.

“I try to help the community and the Bay Ridge Center, which has been something I’ve been involved with for over 20 years,” he told this paper. “It’s always a good cause to give back to, especially helping the seniors. We did a lot of programs in the past.

“Dedicating time to helping it has been nice. It’s good to see that they [the seniors] have the energy, have somewhere to go, and see how they can engage instead of staying at home all day long,” he added.



Abi-Habib also said that during the event, the Bay Ridge Center will be announcing its move to a new location and its vision for the community. He helped them with the move, which is expected to take place sometime this fall.

This isn’t the first time Abi-Habib has been honored by organizations in the neighborhood that he has helped for decades.

Among the awards he has received are the Distinguished Community Service Award from the Guild for Exceptional Children, the Community Service Award from Community for Kids, Man of the Year award in 2015 from Visitation Academy, Man of the Year award in 2012 from the Ragamuffin Parade, the Service Members Award from the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, the Certificate of Merit from the Bay Ridge Community Council, an award from Maimonides Medical Center and more.

“I will have my family and friends there to support me during the ceremony,” he commented.

The event will also feature live music by Whippoorwill, food, drinks, raffles, and a silent auction. For tickets, visit bayridgecenter.com.