Two men on a moped robbed and injured a 41-year-old woman on Eighth Avenue and 57th Street at 9:20 p.m. on June 12.

The men yanked the woman’s purse from her shoulder, causing her to fall, cops said. The purse held $700.

The victim was treated for hand and facial injuries at Maimonides Medical Center.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.