On the Avenue: Three Winners in 5th Avenue Photo Contest

If at first you do succeed, try and try again!

After Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn student Isabelle Zak was named the overall winner in last year’s inaugural National Photography Month Photo Contest sponsored by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID, student photographers from the historic academy, located at 8515 Ridge Boulevard, couldn’t wait to submit their best work for a chance to replicate the feat in this year’s contest.

This time around, BID officials were proud to name three winners in the contest and, incredibly, two of the three once again hailed from Adelphi! Class of 2022 members Maxelle Cohen and Yura Izachik were publicly recognized for their prize-winning submissions at the academy’s recent Student Awards Banquet held at the Bay Ridge Manor, 476 76th St. Local shutterbug Larry Nicosia was the third winner of the contest and will also receive top prize.

This prize-winning photo of Henry’s Florist by local photographer Larry Nicosia is now being featured as a banner image on the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID’s website. Image courtesy of bayridgebid.com

“We received numerous submissions and launched an online voting contest,” BID Executive Director Amanda Zenteno explained. “Three winners were selected to receive a $25 gift card to a Fifth Avenue business of their choice, and their winning photos will be prominently displayed on the BID’s website.”

Entrants were asked to snap their most artistic photos “on the avenue” between 65th and 85th streets. Filters and lighting tricks were encouraged to create powerful works of art that could serve as enticing banner images for the BID’s website for the next year.

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Head of School Iphigenia Romanos said she was pleased to learn that two more Adelphians had been named winners in this year’s contest.

“Some of Adelphi’s most talented and creative students took part in this wonderful contest, which brought photographers of all ages and experience levels out into the community to capture the magic and excitement of Bay Ridge,” she said. “It is a testament to their creativity that two of our graduating students will have their work on display courtesy of the Fifth Avenue BID for the next full year, building upon the success enjoyed by their classmate Isabelle last year.”

If you haven’t already seen their work on display, visit www.bayridgebid.com today!

“It was wonderful to see so many locals participating and we look forward to running this contest again next year,” Zenteno said.

* * *

It’s finally starting to feel like summertime, which means it’s time to enjoy another full slate of “Open Streets” events brought to Bay Ridge through the efforts of Councilmember Justin Brannan, the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID and the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc.

There will be plenty of outdoor activities taking place “on the avenue” all summer long, starting July 8 with the kickoff of the 2022 Summer Stroll on 3rd from 68th Street through 81st Street. The Stroll program returns to that end of the avenue Aug. 5. The event takes place on July 22 and Aug. 19 from 81st Street through Marine Avenue.

Huge crowds are expected to turn out for each of the upcoming “Open Streets” events scheduled to take place this summer in Bay Ridge. Eagle Urban Media/File Photo

On Fifth Avenue, the #FunonFifth program takes place on July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 from 72nd Street through 85th Street.

Stay tuned for more on each of these events as they draw near.