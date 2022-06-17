Police Beat: Machete maniac cuts boy on 65th Street; Friends become foes on Fifth Avenue

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

MACHETE MADMAN

Four males on e-scooters attacked a 17-year-old boy on an e-scooter at New Utrecht Avenue and 65th Street at 9:37 p.m. on June 6. One of the males slashed the boy in the arm with a machete. The boy was treated for cuts and a wrist injury at Maimonides Medical Center.

NOT SO SWEET

Cops arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly pulled out a knife and stole candy in a convenience store on 18th Avenue and 86th Street at 4:20 a.m. on June 7.

DELI DOWNER

A man broke into Deli & Grocery on 13th Avenue and 67th Street and stole $3,000 at 4 a.m. on June 9.

GROCERY GRAB

A man broke into a grocery store on Bay Parkway and 66th Street and stole $600 at around 2 a.m. on June 9.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE…

Two men robbed their 26-year-old male friend at knifepoint on Fifth and Bay Ridge avenues at 10 p.m. on June 9. The men offered the victim a ride but then forced him to withdraw $1,500 from an ATM.

CELL HELL

Two crooks broke into Cell Tell on Fifth Avenue and 86th Street and stole $87,250 worth of electronics at 9:20 a.m. on June 9.

WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY

A burglar stole $7,200 worth of property from a home on 13th Avenue and 82nd Street June 12. Cops said he broke in through a rear window at 11 p.m., left through the front door and fled in an Acura 4DSD.

QUICK PICK

A thief stole a woman’s wallet off the counter in 99 Cent & Up on Bay Ridge Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway at 1:25 p.m. on June 9. The wallet contained $1,600.