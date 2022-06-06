Police Beat: Thieves get thousands in Bay Ridge, Dyker; Store worker pepper-sprayed in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

SMASH FOR CASH

A thief broke the rear window of a car parked on Fifth Avenue and 76th Street and stole $1,874 at around 5:40 p.m. on May 29.

NOT TOO GRAND

A crook broke into a car on 11th Avenue and 84th Street at around 3:15 p.m. on May 29. Cops said he took more than $2,000 worth of property, including electronics, sunglasses and a handbag.

PRETTY BAD

A perp stole $2,000, an iPad and credit cards from a beauty salon on 11th and Bay Ridge avenues at 10:12 a.m. on May 28.

SHORT TRIP

A thief drove off with a motorcycle on Marine Avenue and 86th Street sometime after 2:30 p.m. on May 25. Cops said the bike’s owner found it damaged a few blocks away.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

PEPPER PERP

Cops arrested a 19-year-old woman who allegedly stole drinks and pepper-sprayed a worker in 7-Eleven on New Utrecht Avenue and 65th Street at 4 a.m. on May 28.

BRICK BRUTE

One man hit another with a brick and a foldable chair during an argument on Bay Parkway and West Seventh Street at 9 a.m. on May 23.

NO SANCTUARY

A burglar stole jewelry from Holy New Martyrs Russian Orthodox Church on 18th Avenue and 86th Street at around 6:45 p.m. on May 29.

BREAK AND TAKE

A man broke the front gate of a bodega on Bath Avenue and Bay 10th Street and stole cash from the register at 4:30 a.m. on May 29.