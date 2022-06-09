Puerto Rican Parade and Festival back this weekend

Sunset Park’s annual Puerto Rican Parade and Festival will be held for the first time in three years June 12.

The march will begin on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street at 5 p.m. and will include floats, vintage cars and motorcycles.

The music festival, featuring Afro-Puerto Rican Roots Bomba Ensemble Alma Moyó, will start at 6 p.m. on Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street.

Parade-goers will show their Puerto Rican pride this Sunday. Eagle Urban Media/file photos

The parade, organized by El Grito de Sunset Park, will honor the loved ones of those who died during Hurricane Maria or of COVID-19 and those who fought to liberate Puerto Rico. Artist Adrián Román will create a memorial where parade-goers can place flowers, photos and other items.

To make a tax-deductible donation to the parade, visit elgrito.org. All funds go to grassroots community organizing in New York City and Puerto Rico.